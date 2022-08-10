It is unfortunate, though not unexpected, that today’s super-charged political discourse can find its way into just about any venue, anywhere.
An excellent case in point is the recent mini-controversy — and even that label is a big push — regarding comments made by the announcer and the rodeo clown at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
Some people objected — and wrote about it to the Chieftain — and some vowed never to return to the event.
The rodeo clown and announcer defended their apparently pro-Trump remarks.
Terry Jones, Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Board president, vowed he would talk to the announcer about the remarks.
Lost in all of this, at least to some extent, are two items. One, the First Amendment doesn’t just count for some and not for others. One of the beautiful attributes of our nation is the notion that all of us have a right to free speech. That doesn’t mean we all have to like it. In fact, when the rhetoric is especially off-putting is when the First Amendment should be recognized.
A second point is the clear illustration that the cracks in our country now regarding a political discourse are evident even in the heartland.
We are also becoming a society that embraces the cancel-type culture. That has to change. Also, what must change is the thick and deep dividing lines between political parties and those with differing views. Part of the problem — and it is a major one — is the constant barrage from self-proclaimed all-knowing pundits who consume the airwaves and spew highly toxic venom. These individuals usually are nothing more than modern-day snake oil salesmen distorting the truth and engineering dissent.
These individuals are not the loyal opposition but dangers to democracy. Educated and sensible voters of a Republic should be able to listen to whom they choose but they also have a responsibility. An obligation to not simply take what some TV pundit says at face value but to check out the so-called “facts” these people deliver. A Republic needs a loyal opposition in politics, which is true, yet that is a far cry from some of the rhetoric spilled across TV screens nightly.
Whether the comments made at the rodeo were right or wrong isn’t really the point. Were they appropriate during a family-style event? Probably not. Yet we must remember that America is built upon the ideal that we might not like what someone has to say but we believe their right to say it.
