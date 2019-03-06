100 years ago
March 6, 1919
The trial of Ernest B. and Waldo B. Southwick, the Promise boys accused of shooting Charles W. Brown, of Smith Mountain, attracted considerable attention. Ernest practically made a confession on the stand. He said he intended to shoot Mr. Brown, and drag the body into the barn and burn it. All thru his testimony, Ernest insisted that his young brother had no part in the assault. The jury found Ernest guilty and acquitted Waldo. Ernest was sentenced to an indeterminate prison term of from five to 10 years.
By a vote of almost 10 to 1, the people of Enterprise put their approval on street paving, at the special election held on Tuesday, the count showing 186 in favor of the pavement and 19 opposed.
After nearly two years of army service, of which 11 months were spent in France, Emerson Reavis and Alvin Clayton came home Sunday. Both are hearty and well – and tired.
70 years ago
March 3, 1949
Fred Falconer was released from the Wallowa County hospital after recovering from a stab wound in the chest which missed his heart only about half an inch and penetrated three or four inches into the lung. Authorities arrested Loren Derrick in connection with the stabbing and lodged him in jail.
The Eagle Cap Ski club tournament was a huge success. Favorable weather and excellent snow conditions made it ideal for skiing. Approximately 100 people enjoyed the event. Special events during the day were the toboggan runs and a comedy act by Harold and Walter Klages, dressed in ridiculous women’s apparel.
The Ralph Fullington cabin home and restaurant at the head of Wallowa lake was totally destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon. Fire alarms were sent to Enterprise and Joseph but it was too late by the time word got to Enterprise to send any equipment. A few fire extinguishers were sent up from Joseph, but due to the condition of the road a truck could not be sent.
The bridge across the Grande Ronde river was taken out by ice. It was not known in Troy until several days later as the road has been blocked by ice and slides. This bridge was at the foot of Powwatka grade.
50 years ago
March 6, 1969
It’s official now! Joseph is the second largest city in Wallowa county with a population of 900. Wallowa held this spot for a long time, but with a population of 840, has dropped to third place.
Barbara Scott, 16, was killed instantly last Saturday when she fell from the cab of a logging truck in which she was riding and was crushed by the wheels of the loaded vehicle.
The Dun and Bradstreet Reference Book lists 105 manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in Wallowa county. This does not include some service businesses such as barbers, hair salons and real estate agents.
25 years ago
March 3, 1994
Enterprise High School wrestlers Willie Zollman and Carey McCleary capped the season with outstanding performances at the Oregon Class 2A finals in Monmouth last weekend, capturing second place in their respective weight classes.
When she asked for stuffed animals to send to Romanian orphans as a Rotary project, Linda Casady was “overwhelmed” with the response. Her original goal was 500 toys, and approximately 1,000 have already been donated.
Sam Wade, chairman of the Wallowa Soil and Water Conservation District Board, presented Sonny Hagenah of Lostine with an “Award of Merit” from the Oregon Association of Counties. Hagenah was selected by the district as Wallowa County “Cooperator of the Year.”
