100 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1923
Surfacing of Wallowa Hill was finished by the contractors last Friday. This is a truly historic event for Wallowa County for it marks the completion of the first good road into the valley. The new highway grade is not worn smooth yet, but travel will soon wear it hard. Under the direction of Oscar Cutler, resident state engineer, a splendid road is being constructed up the valley, and it will be ready for service in good time.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1948
Approximately 75,000 rainbow trout and 10,000 brook trout were taken in the Ray Dunsmore plane last week to Red’s Horse Ranch on the Minam River for liberation. Sixteen trips were made with the fish, which were taken on from the ranch by pack horses for release up and down the river.
“Here is a great valley and a great cattle country,” declared Herbert P. White, a Denver livestock journalist who visited various cattle herds in the Wallowa Valley during the weekend while he and his family were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ervine Jenkins of Enterprise. White is a representative of Western Livestock, a ranch magazine published in Denver.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 2, 1973
The Wallowa Volunteer Fire Department was called out on a fire early Saturday morning when Victor’s Mill again caught fire. This is the fourth time in the last four or five years that a fire has been reported at the mill. Little damage was registered by the 1:45 a.m. blaze, which was probably started by sparks or a cigarette in the sawdust or slab lumber pile. Wallowa firefighters stayed on the fire until 6:30 a.m.
Plans for asphalt overlay of the highway between Lostine and Wallowa fell through this week, as the money is apparently unavailable to do the whole job. Instead, highway workers were called away from their work on the North Highway between Lewiston and Enterprise to the Lostine-Wallowa highway to smooth up what they can.
A week from Saturday marks the date of a spectacular display of meteors that can be seen by Wallowa County residents. The display, called the Perseids or the August Meteors, furnishes the most conspicuous and dependable annual meteor showers. Beginning about the middle of August, the display should reach its peak in the late-night sky Aug. 11. A group observation of this display from the top of Mount Howard is being planned.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1998
A bomb-like device found on Power House Road at the head of Wallowa Lake on Sunday was blown up with explosives in an undisclosed remote location by Oregon State Police arson investigators from Pendleton Monday afternoon. Since whatever was blown up did not appear to add significantly to the explosion, OSP Senior Trooper Mike Novotny said it is still unknown whether officers were dealing with a bomb or something made to look like a bomb. “We thought it was probably a hoax, but we decided to take no chances,” Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office deputy Matt Cross said about the device, a regular size prescription bottle with holes drilled in the top and a series of fuses coming out the top. The bottle, filled with some sort of liquid, was epoxied shut and wrapped in a thick layer of electrical tape. Attached to it was a plastic label made with a label-maker. “Da Bomb,” the label said.
For the second time in less than a month, a gully washer rainfall produced by a thunderstorm last Thursday night blocked the Hurricane Creek Road campground with mud and debris. Some eight campers and hikers were stranded until road equipment cleared the road enough for them to drive out Friday.
A vicious electrical storm at the end of a hot day last Thursday, July 30, caused power outages throughout Wallowa County for over two hours. According to Marshall Thiesen, Pacific Power district manager, lightning struck a line and tripped a breaker at the Hells Canyon substation at 7:10 p.m. He said though no actual damage was reported, it was 9:20 p.m. by the time a crew from Idaho Power checked out the problem and switched the electricity back on. A similar problem also caused a power outage in the Troy area, which is served by Clearwater Power, he said.
