100 years ago – June 10, 1920
A crisis more far reaching and serious than people realize has been reached in the gasoline situation in Wallowa county. Not enough is being received to supply the needs of industries, to say nothing of pleasure riding or even of legitimate travel. There is no prospect of a return to normal says Paul Blair of the Standard Oil company, before November.
The state fish commission probably will plant no more blue back salmon in Wallowa lake. The large irrigation ditches are too much for the fish, many thousands of which have been carried out into the fields to die during the last week.
There will be a man in Joseph June 24 to buy cavalry horses; must be all solid color, 4 to 7 years old, and all geldings.
Signs directing travelers to Enterprise, and giving the distance to the city, will be set up along the main highways, particularly those leading in from outside the county. Wooden signs have been painted with the distance left blank. The committee asks that when men are driving out, they take along a few of these signs. At junction points they will set up signs, painting in the number of miles they have come, as shown by their speedometers.
70 years ago – June 8, 1950
Warner’s Café, recently completed on River street between Harold’s apparel shop and the river, will hold a formal opening Friday. With all new fixtures, bright curtains, fluorescent lighting and windows overlooking the river, the café is very attractive.
Work is underway on the municipal swimming pool to conform to state health regulations. A new diving board is being purchased along with other equipment for the dressing rooms and a hot water tank for the showers.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hall in Enterprise was entered last Saturday afternoon and a considerable amount of money was taken from Mrs. Hall’s purse. She was busy in the back yard when the robbery took place.
The five West Coast telephone exchanges in the county, located at Enterprise, Wallowa, Joseph, Lostine and Imnaha, have more than doubled in size in a decade. In February of this year there were 952 telephones. The use of long distance service shows an even more astonishing growth. In February, 18,516 long distance calls were placed!
50 years ago – June 11, 1970
Enterprise school district voters showed again that they are very nearly divided down the middle in their feelings for the school when 745 voters turned out to give the school budget approval by a 6-vote majority.
A spectacular blaze in downtown Enterprise occurred Sunday morning about 12:30 a.m. when the old Church Camera and Photo Shop was gutted by fire. The fire crew battled the blaze for about two hours and it was through their quick action that the other buildings in the block were saved. A crowd of over 200 people gathered to watch the activity.
Dave Melville, a javelin thrower on the Enterprise track team participated in the state track meet at Corvallis where he won first place with a throw of 231’2”. This was the second best throw ever made by an Oregon high school student. On Monday he received an invitation to participate in the Golden West Invitational at Sacramento. Invitations are extended to only the top 8 athletes of the entire nation in each of the 16 track and field events.
The queen of the 1970 Chief Joseph Days court is Patti Quinn, a junior at Joseph High School.
25 years ago – June 8, 1995
Roger McGath has been hired to fill the position of superintendent for the Enterprise School District.
Wallowa County high school graduates have so far received over $143,000 in scholarships and grants.
Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Joseph this weekend when two hundred vintage cars arrived for the sixth annual Oregon Mountain Cruise. A record 235 automobiles were represented at the car show.
All past members of the Wallowa County Band and prospective new members are invited to show up for the first rehearsal of the revised county band on June 13. Bob Clegg is returning as band director.
