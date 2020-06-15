100 years ago – June 17, 1920
The Oregon State Chamber of Commerce has plans to raise $150,000 in Oregon each year for three years to promote and fight for development of the state. Enterprise’s quota is $1,010 per year.
Owing to the isolation of Wallowa county, the complete closing of the canyon road all summer is no ordinary matter. Only two roads lead into this county, thru the canyon of the Wallowa River and up Deer creek to Paradise. The latter is so difficult that it is wholly out of commission much of the year. It is expected that the county court will take the matter up.
The first baseball game between town teams of Wallowa and Enterprise was taken in a romp by Wallowa. The score was so large that hardly any two men in the audience agreed what the final was. It was run up to between 23 and 30 for Wallowa, to 3 for Enterprise.
The Chico post office has been moved to the home of J. R. White, as Mrs. T. K. Edgmand, who has been in charge many years, felt she could not continue the duties.
70 years ago – June 15, 1950
Billy Bennet met with a painful accident while working at the Enterprise greenhouse. He was on the roof, replacing some glass which was broken, when he fell through the roof.
The city of Enterprise placed an order this week for a new fully equipped fire truck, at a cost of $14,997 delivered. It has a 204 horsepower motor and a pump with a capacity of 750 gallons per minute.
Drivers of two cars involved in a collision at the intersection of Main Street and the Imnaha Road in Joseph were fined by Justice of the Peace Rogers. Leonard Ferguson was fined $10 for violation of the basic rule and Melvin Horner was fined $2.50 for not coming to a complete stop at the stop sign.
Thirty six of the 65 members of the Wallowa County Wranglers participated in the parade at the Idaho State Elks convention held in Lewiston. They all wore black and green shirts, light tan trousers and hats and their horses had black and green Corona blankets to match the riders shirts. They were the only one of the several riding groups to be in uniform and were highly complimented on their splendid appearance.
50 years ago – June 18, 1970
The body of Francis Armon was found in the Grande Ronde river last weekend, some 20 miles downstream from where he was last seen nearly 3 months ago following a boating accident.
Dwight Wolfe of Wallowa was elected President of the Oregon Junior Hereford Association last Sunday. John Johnson, also of Wallowa, was elected to the position of Director at the same time.
The Chieftain greeted a new employee Monday when Rocky Wilson was added to the staff. Rocky graduated from Wallowa High School in 1968 and will act chiefly as a news reporter.
Impressive installation services were held when Berline Haun of Lostine took over the leadership of the Wallowa County Soroptimist Club. Serving with her will be officers Alice McCully, Edythe Crane, Doris Benson, Hazel Foster and Cressie Green.
A. L. Duckett is in San Francisco this week where he joined his battalion of World War I in their annual meeting.
25 years ago – June 15, 1995
A coalition organized last week to establish a Nez Perce cultural center near Wallowa is moving forward with plans to secure $250,000 in funding currently available. Jo Hallam and Terry Crenshaw are spearheading the effort.
Both Dick Bainter and Tom Gurney made a hole-in-one on different days last week at Alpine Meadows Golf Course in Enterprise. Avid golfer Russ Ruonavaara, of General Land Office, presented each with a putter golf club.
The first Imnaha Rodeo Playday of the summer was held at the rodeo grounds Sunday afternoon. A lot of Imnaha cowboys and cowgirls were there, young and old.
Winning champion or reserve champion awards at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show horse events in Union were Phoenix and Linzi Strohm, Joe VanBelle, Shilo Zacharias, Hannah Bobbitt, Kati Lewis, Amber Locke, Sybil Krebs and Stephanie Zollman.
