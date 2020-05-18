100 years ago
May 20, 1920
Thousands of young blue back salmon are leaving the lake for the ocean, and large numbers have already been lost from the negligence of ditch owners permitting their ditches to be left open. Fifty cents worth of screen and an hour’s work would have saved them.
Two trials were given last week to the new electric siren fire alarm which has been set up on the roof of the I.O.O.F. hall. Without any previous warning it was turned on Saturday night at about 11 o’clock. People flocked to the streets in a few minutes and cars were soon running in every direction, seeking the fire.
Committees are busy making preparation for the meeting of the Oregon Federation of Women’s Clubs which convenes in Enterprise the first week in June.
70 years ago
May 18, 1950
Launie, who is half Hawaiian, will be the featured entertainer this week at the Lake dance when she presents her fan dance. Clippings give her excellent reviews, and her tours through Canada, Mexico and western U.S. guarantee a good cosmopolitan show.
The largest senior class in the history of Joseph high school will graduate May 25. Valedictorian will be Ella Collins, whose GPA for four years is 3.59. Salutatorian will be Robert Pierce, who has a GPA of 3.25.
A 1941 DeSoto coupe driven by Mary Jane French of Joseph went off the road near the bridge at the mouth of Bear Creek on the highway below Wallowa and was largely demolished. The driver was not hurt.
In spite of the cold, backward spring, lambing operations in Snake river area have been successful this spring. Jack and Alia Titus marked 1300 lambs from 997 ewes.
Next week is graduation at Wallowa high school. Twenty-four seniors are in the graduating class. Jack Goebel is valedictorian and Keith Fleshman is salutatorian.
50 years ago
May 21, 1970
Top senior students this year at Enterprise high school are Marlene Mustain and Debra Warnock. Marlene will be the valedictorian of the graduation class and Debra will be the salutatorian.
The wreckage of a twin engine Beechcraft airplane was spotted about 23 miles up the Minam river from Red’s Horse Ranch, bringing to an end a three-day search for the lost craft. Aboard the missing airplane were either five or six persons, all of whom were most certainly killed immediately in the crash.
Two Wallowa county high school girls went to the state track meet for girls and returned with trophies. Karen Botts of Enterprise placed 4th in the shot put and in the javelin. Sandy Womack of Wallowa placed 4th in the 200-meter hurdle event.
The three top students of the Wallowa high school graduating class are Maxine Leverenz, valedictorian and Patty Knight and Larry Long, co-salutatorians.
25 years ago
May 18, 1995
About 50 people crammed into the Imnaha Store and Tavern to participate in television KATU’s “Town Hall” program covering the alleged sighting of a UFO reported in March.
Moving day for Wallowa County Grain Growers is just two weeks away. They will open for business on June 1 at their new large building on S. River Street.
Winning the top awards at the Jo-Hi FFA banquet were Willie Baynes, Star Greenhand and Seth Botts, Star Chapter Farmer.
EHS junior Gabe Wishart won the People’s Choice award at last weekend’s annual Youth Art Festival show.
Leann Carlson, Criss Collier and Jennifer Pearson, all of JHS, nailed down berths to the state finals in pole vault, discus, and shot put. EHS’s lone qualifier was middle and long distance runner Aneliese Johnson.
