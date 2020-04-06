100 years ago – April 8, 1920
The American Legion Chief Joseph post went on record favoring a clean-up day for Enterprise. All 100 members signed up to report in fatigue clothes to police up the city. Capt. Creamer will have a half dozen teams to haul off the refuse. He also promises a liberal supply of powder which the soldiers will use unsparingly in demolishing old sheds and unsightly buildings. The city will be under martial law for the day and orders will be followed to the letter. Once the boys get going over the top nothing will stop them and they will give our home people an example of what an army clean up day really means.
Mrs. Jane Ross, who has lived as a pioneer in five different states, celebrated her 96th birthday last Thursday at her home in Joseph. She is a first cousin of Napoleon Bonaparte, her family having come from France, and she is very proud of his connection.
All band musicians are urgently requested to meet for the purpose of re-organizing the band. Don’t stay away because you are out of practice. Enterprise needs a band now more than ever before and there is no reason for the town being without a band.
70 years ago – April 6, 1950
A banquet in honor of United States Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas on the occasion of the publication of his new book, “Of Men and Mountains” will be held in La Grande next Thursday. More than twenty characters mentioned in the book, many from this area, will be special guests.
The West Coast Telephone Company reports that in Enterprise we had 322 telephones in December, 1945. Now, only 4 years later, we have 581, an increase of 80%.
Something new in entertainment will be offered tomorrow night in the form of a basketball game on roller skates, with many laughs and spills in prospect. The “Vets” will meet the Enterprise high school team comprised of Jim Childers, Rodger Dalgleish, Bill Reece, Melvin Lay, Jack Ferguson, Keith Hefling, Higsby and Gene Poulson.
50 years ago – April 9, 1970
The bridge at Cow Creek on the Imnaha collapsed under a logging truck last Friday. The 105-foot bridge which was built in 1954 will be replaced in the near future by a temporary bridge. Meanwhile, traffic to the McClaran and Tippett ranches further downstream has been brought to a complete halt.
The mill crew, under the leadership of foreman Bee Daggett at the Boise Cascade Chip ‘n Saw mill, will be treated to a steak dinner Saturday evening at the Chief Joseph Hotel. The occasion for the celebration is reach of 400 working days without a lost-time accident by any of the members of the crew.
Melvin Makin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elzie Makin of Wallowa, placed first in the Oregon State Indoor Small Bore Pistol Contest at the Tri-County Gun Club near Portland.
Winners on Monday night in the women’s single bowling competition were: first place, Linda Foster with a 582; second, Nancy Zollman, 565; third, June Halverson, 553; fourth, Ethel Crow, 549; and fifth, Dot Evans with a 548.
25 years ago – April 6, 1995
Joseph Timber Products is on target to reopen its Joseph sawmill. The company interviewed more than 40 prospective employees, took delivery of a new small log mill, and entered into an agreement to purchase an estimated 2 million board feet of logs from Rogge Wood Products of Wallowa.
Veterans of the Battle of Okinawa staged a reunion at the Enterprise Elks Lodge to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the longest battle in the Pacific Theatre in World War II. Attending were Stan Farris, Francis “Zelmer” Sasser, George Gwinn, Ray Connolly, and Ivan Roberts.
Three former Enterprise Savages wrestlers were honored as charter members of the Enterprise High School Wrestling Hall of Fame during a special ceremony Tuesday night. Two-time state champions Dale (Rub) York, Lon Andrade and Bruce Sweet became the first members of the hall of fame, established this year by the EHS Wrestling Booster Club.
The handsome new Wallowa Senior Center was inaugurated with its first event, a potluck and dance hosted by the Wallowa pow-wow committee on April 1.
