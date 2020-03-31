100 years ago – April 1, 1920
Accommodations for a few of the new workers coming to Enterprise will be provided at once by the Warren Construction and the East Oregon Lumber company. The Warren company bought 20 army tents with sheet iron army stoves, and double deck iron bunks and plenty of blankets.
The first lodge meeting in the new I.O.O.F. building will be held Saturday night. All members are expected to attend and a crowd which will tax the large new hall is looked for.
J. David Haines wishes to announce that, as soon as a desirable location can be secured, he will open a school of music where he will teach all band and orchestra instruments.
Mathematicians figure that there are 15.96 persons in the country to every automobile and two cars for every square mile. Lovers of horse flesh will view with sadness the fact that 3,600,000 horses were displaced by motor trucks last year. Iowa and Nebraska have the greatest number of automobiles per capita, with one car for every six and a half persons.
70 years ago – March 30, 1950
For the first time in history, mountain goats may be numbered among the game animals of the State of Oregon. A crew of game commission live-trapping experts released six mountain goats at the head of Wallowa Lake. They were trapped in Washington, just a few miles from the Canadian border.
Two members of the Wallowa Cougar basketball team, Orlin Barton and Ashley Prince, were placed on the Tu-Valley League all-star team. Art Weatherford received second team standing and Bud Lewis received honorable mention.
Miss Berneice Smith of Enterprise received from Governor Douglas McKay a citation from the Easter Seal agency, saluting her as the nation’s outstanding crippled person.
50 years ago – April 2, 1970
Jon Erwin, a member of the Eagle Cap Archers, received the Junior Bow Hunter of the Year award from the Oregon Bow Hunters at their annual banquet held in Bend.
As a result of several holes being burned in the new carpet of the circuit courtroom in the county courthouse, Judge S.J. Farris has ruled that there will be no more smoking in the courtroom at any time or under any circumstances.
Over one hundred persons signed the guest book at the Troy Easter Day picnic.
At the Hurricane Creek Grange Women’s Activity Committee meeting, Chairman Rena Freels suggested a Grange Church Sunday. All members’ churches were put in a drawing and it was decided that they would all attend the Lutheran Church on April 5.
25 years ago – March 30, 1995
Environmental activist Andy Kerr of Joseph was arrested Monday and charged with second degree criminal trespass after staging a demonstration outside of Sen. Mark Hatfield’s in Portland.
June Colony, owner of Tree of Life Nursery, and Wallowa County Commissioner Ben Boswell planted trees along Trout Creek near Enterprise in preparation for an upcoming stewardship program which will give local area residents hands on training in streamside rehabilitation.
The Enterprise elementary school music program will be eliminated next year under a proposal adopted by the Enterprise School District budget committee.
The old IOOF Hall in Wallowa, which has been the site of senior meal site gatherings since the program was initiated almost 20 years ago, will host its last noon meal Friday. The meal program moves on to its new home in the Wallowa Senior Center as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.