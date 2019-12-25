The lady Outlaws journeyed to Elgin Huskies territory for a rare Monday game. The Huskies probably wished the Outlaws had stayed home after receiving a 49-29 beating.
“We played very well, the best we’ve played all year, I thought,” Outlaws Coach Mike Crawford said.
Senior cager Ashlyn Gray led the balanced Outlaws attack with 11 points on the evening while sophomore Rylin Kirkland added six. Junior Claire Farwell added five points to the Outlaws’ arsenal. The Outlaws shot 35% from the floor.
“It’s been balanced,” Crawford said. “If you look at our scores, the only thing that’s different different this time is we are stacking up a few more points.” He added that the entire varsity squad got time on the floor.
The Outlaws’ strong defense held the Huskies to just five points in each of the first three quarters. Kirkland took the chairman of the boards honors with six while Gray and Asiya Salim brought home five boards each. Gray also had eight thefts to her credit.
The Outlaws own a 5-1 pre-season record and are ranked at second in the state. Coach Crawford think the team is well on the way to making its mark in the Blue Mountain Conference.
“We are making great strides right now,” Crawford said.
