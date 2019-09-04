You can hear the laughter and easy camaraderie on the Outlaws volleyball court before you walk through the doors. This year’s squad has a sense of humor and fellowship that seemed to be lacking from the team last year. Coach Lisa Farwell is as joyful as anyone else, joining in the laughter, although it’s also clear that she’s in charge, and players are quick to listen.
“We’ve worked very hard on being vocal,” Farwell said. “We had a great practice today and great practices over the last week and a half. I’m excited.”
The Outlaws have 21 ladies out for the team this year, and Farwell likes what she sees. She noted that she had a good group with all the girls harboring a great work ethic. The team lost only two seniors. Tishrei Movich-Fields is a key returner, after recovering from an ACL tear last year. Farwell instituted an ACT rear prevention warm-up program for the squad.
The coach said that last year’s squad was very young and inexperienced. This year’s squad is almost the same exact team with the addition of junior Zari Bathke, who didn’t play last year. The varsity fields three seniors, three juniors and three sophomores. Six freshmen joined the program this year as well.
“They’re hungry to improve, and that’s a lot of fun for a coach,” she said. “It’s pretty balanced.”
Freshman Eva Anderson, 14, joined the squad this year and while she said she’s not quite ready for varsity, she has plenty to offer the program.
“I bring hard work and dedication,” she said. “At practice I try to do my best, so in a game I’ll always do my best and put my best effort into the game. Even if I’m sitting on the bench I’ll try to put positive notes on the floor to make them happy, so we can be a better team together.”
Farwell thought last year’s squad was sound with their skills level but still getting used to her as coach. She is sort of in her third season after taking over the squad two years ago when the sudden resignation of the coach in the middle of the season left the team reeling.
“I feel like the girls know what I’m asking for, and know what I like to focus on, which is passing and serve receive,” Farwell said. “Overall, I feel like we’re better at that, and I hope we’ll be improving from this point and all the way through.”
Senior power hitter, Ashlyn Gray, said the team feels much closer this year, which will hopefully spark success.
“The relationship we have on the court and the confidence we have in each other — we’re able to rely on each other more and play better as a team rather than individuals.”
The ladies still have their work cut out for them as they play in a tough league where four teams qualified for state, only two in an automatic berth. Farwell said that she thinks the ladies will benefit from having the coaching position stabilized instead of in a state of transition. She said she hopes fans will see a team solid in all skills.
“We have balance,” she said. “We have height, good passers, good hitters and setters. It’s a really great group of girls who are having fun while working hard and improving every day. What else can a coach ask for?”
