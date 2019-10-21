Only one Wallowa County project was funded by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) in this fall go-round or awards. The $49,928 Big Sheep Fence III grant, awarded to the Wallowa county SWCD, will construct, on US Forest Service land near Joseph, 3.5 miles of fence to reduce livestock impacts to Big Sheep Creek. The creek is habitat for ESA-listed Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout and the fence will reduce disturbance of Chinook redds by cattle.
