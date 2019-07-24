FOREST GROVE, Ore. (July 18, 2019) - Eliza Irish of Enterprise, and Eli Wisdom of La Grande have been named to the Dean's List at Pacific University (Ore.) for the 2019 Spring Semester. To qualify for the Dean's List at Pacific, a student must achieve a term grade-point average 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts & sciences, business, education, optometry, and health professions from campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn, Ore.
