Used in virtually all of the world's languages, parentese is a speaking style that draws baby's attention. Parents adopt its simple grammar and words, plus its exaggerated sounds, almost without thinking about it.
But if parents knew the way they speak could help baby learn, would they alter their speech?
A new study from the Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences at the University of Washington suggests they would, to baby's benefit. Researchers examined how parent coaching about the value of parentese affected adults' use of it with their own infants, and demonstrated that increases in the use of parentese enhanced children's later language skills.
"We've known for some time that the use of parentese is associated with improved language outcomes," said Patricia Kuhl, I-LABS co-director and professor of speech and hearing sciences at the UW. "But we didn't know why. We believe parentese makes language learning easier because of its simpler linguistic structure and exaggerated sounds. But this new work suggests a more fundamental reason.
"We now think parentese works because it's a social hook for the baby brain -- its high pitch and slower tempo are socially engaging and invite the baby to respond."
Parentese is not what is often called "baby talk," which is generally a mash-up of silly sounds and nonsense words. Instead, it is fully grammatical speech that involves real words, elongated vowels and exaggerated tones of voice. Spoken directly to the child, it sounds happy and engaged, and helps infants tune in socially to their parents and respond, even if only through babbling.
The results show that parent coaching resulted in an increased use of parentese and infant vocalizations that continued to grow after the end of the parent coaching sessions. Children of coached parents produced real words -- such as "banana" or "milk" -- at almost twice the frequency of children whose parents were in the control group. Parent surveys estimated that the children's 18-month vocabulary averaged around 100 words among children of coached families, compared to 60 words among children in the control group.
"We know that language skills in infancy predict subsequent stages in language development, so enhancements in language behaviors in infancy could therefore have cascading effects on speech development over time," said Ferjan Ramírez.
