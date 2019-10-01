Slow Food Wallowa Pig-nic slated for Oct. 19
The annual Wallowa Slow Food Pig-nic is slated for Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-4 p.m. at Barking Mad Farm, 65156 Powers Road, Enterprise. This year’s event will feature food prepared by multiple slow food, farm-to-table producers, from pork to beef to healthy veggies. Lots of local brews, and tastings will be available as well. There will be live music, a chance to get up-close and personal with adorable Kune Kune pigs, and of course you’ll be supporting local food producers. Your $25 ticket (half price for those 16 years and under) will also help provide funding for this year’s $1500 local food producer grant. The grant will be awarded at the Pig-nic and helps a local farmer get into or improve production. Tickets are available at the Bookloft, Ruby Peak Naturals, Joseph Hardware, Marketplace Fresh Foods, and online at pig-nic.brownpapertickets.com.
