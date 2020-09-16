The plan for the Litch Building, said building owner Andy McKee, is to provide accommodations in the upstairs apartments, several of which will have commanding views of the Wallowa Mountain skyline.
"We're not sure how many will be long-term rentals, and how many will be short-term (vacation/Air B'n'B) rentals," he said. "This is still an evolving plan, and things change." He plans to make each rental unit unique and memorable.
A restaurant will occupy the lower level on Main Street. McKee is considering some creative interior options for it. Its entryway is being custom built by a company in Portland to replicate the original entryway for that part of the building.
"There aren't many people who make old glass and can rebuild something from another century," McKee said. "We are having it made to match some historic photos that we found of the front of the building when it was new. The new entry will be a mirror image of what it was originally. It's going to be historically accurate. It's going to look like it did 100 years ago."
Likewise, the main Litch Building entry on the corner of River and Main Streets is also being rebuilt. The original entryway was recessed about 4 1/2 feet, rather than following the path of the sidewalk as the present entry does.
"We have the original doors downstairs," McKee said. "They're about 9 feet tall. When we are done, it's going to be impressive."
"I would love to see the entire downstairs in the building be commercial space," McKee said. "But we are finding that, especially now, commercial space is difficult to fill. So we are looking for something we can piggyback, a little micro-industry that would help support commercial space in the downstairs."
The exterior and interior rennovations were slowed by the need to make substantial structural repairs to the building, McKee said. "The building seriously had only a couple more winters before part of it would have collapsed," he said. "We replaced more than half of the ceiling joists because they were cracked or snapped. We added steel beams to shore up sagging timbers. We replaced a lot of the joists. These was just a lot of essential work to do before we could start on historic remodeling."
In the next few weeks, McKee expects some of the drywall to arrive for the upstairs area, and the new front to be installed for the future restaurant. The new tin panels that cover the building on the ground floor are being manufactured by the only company that can still do the work, and is based on the East Coast, McKee said. They will be faithful replicas of the original tin siding. But they won’t be installed and painted until spring.
"I don't want the Litch building to look like it was built in 2020, McKee said. When you drive past this building, I want people to think they just dropped this building into place from 1909 when it was built."
