LOSTINE — An update on the location of the post office in Lostine will be on the agenda at tonight’s Lostine City Council meeting.
The meeting takes place at City Hall at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to routine items, the agenda also includes reports from the Fire Department, the Water Department and a financial report.
Old/Other Business items include the Brann Permit, the post office update and the Jacobson property.
