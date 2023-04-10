PENDLETON — Owyhee Harguess, Nevaeh James and the Enterprise girls track and field team finally took to the track Friday, April 7, at the Buck Track Classic in Pendleton.
The debut was worth the wait.
Harguess won two events, posting impressive times in the process, and James had two runner-up efforts as the Outlaws finished in fifth place.
Harguess won the girls 200- and 400-meter races, and her times of 26.69 and 59.15 seconds, respectively, put her atop Class 2A in the events, according to athletic.net. The times also are already ahead of the winning times posted in those events at last year’s state championship meet.
The freshman wasn’t the only Outlaw to have a strong debut. James, the defending champion in the 300 hurdles, began her quest for a repeat by placing second in the event in 51.61 seconds — just 0.02 seconds behind Rowan Evans of La Grande.
She also placed second in the long jump at 15 feet, 7.5 inches, and currently is ranked in the top three in those events on athletic.net.
Another freshman, Abigail Hurley, took second in the 800. Between them, Hurley and Harguess accounted for more than half of the team’s 54 points in just the three events. James’ second-place finishes bumps that total to 44 of the 54 points.
The other top finish for the Outlaws was Maddie Nordtvedt’s third-place in the 800. Hurley and Nordtvedt finished in 2:37.27 and 2:39.51.
For the boys, Lute Ramsden had a strong day as a leg of the second-place 4x100 relay team. He, Ransom Peters, Andrew Nordtvedt and Cory Walker finished in 45.93 seconds. Ramsden, individually, tacked on fourth-places in the 200 in 24.30 and in the 400 in 53.49 for the Outlaws’ other two top-four finishes on the day.
Down in Prairie City, meanwhile, a group of freshmen and a sophomore contributed a combined 10 top-three finishes to help the Joseph girls to a second-place finish behind only 3A Burns at the Prairie City Meet on April 7. In fact, freshmen and sophomores ended up scoring all but three of the Eagles’ 84 points in the meet.
Camdyn Weer, Annie Rose Miller, Caleigh Johnson and Basey Dawson — three freshmen and a sophomore — placed second in the 4x100 relay in 56.29, and the all-frosh team of Emmerson Hook, Weer, Miller and Johnson took third in the 4x400 in 4:46.85.
Individually, Miller was first in the pole vault at 8 feet, and third in the 100 hurdles in 19.38. Johnson was second in the 400 in 1:06.99 and third in the javelin at 92 feet, 11 inches. Mary Hellinger showed versatility in placing second in the 1,500 in 5:40.05 and third in the 300 hurdles in 56.88. Weer placed second in the long jump at 14 feet, 3 inches. And Dawson was third in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches.
Similarly, the Joseph boys had a first-place finish, four second-places and two fourths as they placed third in Prairie City.
Jett Leavitt led the way with a win in the 3,000 in 9:55.82 and taking runner-up in the 1,500 in 4:19.39. Kale Ferguson had a strong day in the throwing events, placing second in both the javelin in 150 feet, 7 inches and discus at 125 feet, 2 inches. Dylan Rogers was solid in the hurdles, placing second in the 110 hurdles in 18.64 and fourth in the 300 at 47.65. And the 4x100 relay team of Rogers, Ferguson, Gavin Russell and Jayden McNall placed fourth in 47.75.
In the early stages of the season, Ferguson is ranked second in the 1A classification in the javelin with his throw of 150 feet, 7 inches, and Leavitt carries two fourth-place rankings in the distance races.
For the girls, Miller is tied for first in the pole vault, Molly Curry is ranked fourth in the triple jump, and the 4x400 relay team is currently placed fifth.
