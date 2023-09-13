COVE – The Joseph volleyball team opened the 1A Old Oregon League season on the road with a 3-1 win over the Cove Leopards on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The Eagles started the match strong, cruising over Cove 25-18. Cove evened up the match with a 25-22 victory over the Eagles.
The third set went back and forth between the two teams and extended into extra points before Joseph was able to take away a 26-24 win. Using the momentum from the third set victory, the Eagles cruised in the fourth set 25-11 for the Old Oregon opener win.
“The girls came out a bit flat, missing quite a few serves in the first two sets,” said Joseph coach Jill Hite. "They started to gain momentum in the third and we finally hit our stride in the fourth set.”
According to Hite, the credit for the road win spread out among the squad.
“Senior Lakotah Steel had an amazing all-around game with her defense and heart unmatched,” Hite said. “Senior Abby Orr, our libero, continues to be defensively tough and senior Aimee Meyers led us in assists and leadership on the floor."
The Joseph offense was led by Cooper Nave, the kills leader in the match.
“Emmerson Hook, our defensive specialist, adds a key voice in the back row,” said Hite. “Overall, I was proud of the team’s perseverance in this match.”
Joseph (6-1 overall, 1-0 1A Old Oregon League) will play seven matches on Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 while taking part in the East West Crossover in Powder Valley. The Eagles open the tournament on Friday with a 2 p.m. match versus 3A Nyssa (3-7 overall).
