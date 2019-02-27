The Wallowa County Humane Society will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday March 5, at 1:30 p.m., at the Information Center located at 104 N. River St., Enterprise. All interested persons are welcome to attend.
Contact 541-263-0336 for more information.
