Thanks to Joseph citizen, Dick Burch, one person is is still walking around. Burch started Project Heartbeat, a local non-profit/service organization dedicated to providing public access to Automated External Defibrillators as well as First Aid and CPR classes.
An AED can help save the life of a cardiac incident by analyzing a heart rhythm and administering an electric shock to the heart to stabilize its beat and return it to an effective rhythm.
Thanks to Burch, a number of AEDs are placed in convenient locations around the county. One placed in the ranger office at Wallowa State Park possibly saved someone’s life on Sunday, July 14.
Park manager, Mac Freeborn was working in his office when he heard a call come over the radio of a park visitor in distress. The person was brought to the drive-in booth to the campground.
After the person complained of chest pains, the park staff called 911. An Emergency Medical Technician was visiting the park as well as two nurses.
At one point, the person was removed from the vehicle and park staff and the EMT began administering CPR as well as the AED until help arrived.
Burch later heard that the person was life-flighted to another hospital although it is unknown if the person survived.
“You can never be too prepared for these incidents,” Freeborn said. “I’m glad we’ve got people like Dick Burch that put these AEDs out in the parks. Those things are great to have out here.” He also noted the entire staff had gone to CPR/AED training in June, so it was still fresh in everyone’s minds.
Burch said that he started Project Heartbeat in 2008 and has 73 AEDs placed in various locations around the county. He got the idea for his project while teaching AED/CPR/First Aid classes. He wondered what the survival percentage was of residents who went into cardiac arrest. After asking a number of medical professionals the question, he determined from their reticence that survival rates were not optimal, so he went to work.
Even with the 73 units placed throughout the county, he’d like to see more of them around; even if they don’t get used often, he thinks the program is worth the effort.
“The important thing is, if people hear about this or read this story and say, ‘Wow, hey, that would be a good idea. We ought to have one in this business, it can save a life — that’s the reward.”
