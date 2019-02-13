The Outlaws traveled down to John Day to meet Grant Union High School on Friday, Feb.8 for their final games of the season, only to walk away empty-handed as the boys and girls squads went down in defeat.
The loss was bitter medicine for the girls as they were within one point of the Prospectors for the majority of the game and went into the fourth quarter nursing a 37-35 lead.
Although the defense played well, poor shooting from the field and the free throw line contributed to the loss. While the leading scorers were shooting a respectable 40 and 50 percent from the field, the two players who took the most shots were at 18 and 25 percent from the field respectively. No one shot higher than 50 percent from the free throw line, which clocked in at 33 percent, as did the field shooting. Three-pointers were at 8 percent.
Ashlyn Gray led the scoring with 12 points while Carsyn Miller and Lexie Gassett had nine each.
Defensively, Karli Bedard was her stellar self on the boards with 10 while Gassett snagged 7. Shelby Moncrief and Miller had five and four steals respectively.
“For three and a half quarters it was a game,” said coach Mike Crawford. “It was a two point-ball game at the four minute mark of the fourth quarter. However, a GU player coming off the bench scored five points in less than a minute, bringing the margin to seven points.
“It went to a seven point game, we pressed a little bit and tried too hard,” Crawford said. “We saw a healthy GU team, and they showed up to play and defend their house. It was on the road, a tough environment.”
The Outlaws ended the season in second place with a 9-3 league record and 17-5 overall. At district this week, the girls play Heppner on Friday, Feb. 15 in Pendleton.
The boys went down swinging 64-54 to the Prospectors. The Outlaws were in it for most of the game but couldn’t sink the shots when times were tough.
The boys played first and had some bright spots in their 64-54 loss. The boys jumped out to an early lead, and were up by 8-9 points at times early in the game and led 34-30 at the halftime buzzer. The third quarter sounded the death knell of the Outlaw boys as they made four quick turnovers, which the Prospectors converted into points, sending the Outlaws down for good.
“We played 28 minutes of good ball,” Coach Larry Wells said. “Overall, our scoring was better and our defense was pretty good. We’re in fifth place, so we’re still going to district.”
Cason Kirkland had 19 points and an outstanding 9 for 11 from the free throw line. “He really made some good decisions,” Wells said. Devin Greer had 17 while Dylan Marr netted 10.
The boys finished the season with a 3-9 league record for fifth place and 9-14 overall. They play Stanfield in district at Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.