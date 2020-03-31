The American Red Cross blood drive scheduled for April 1 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 12:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Enterprise. The drive has time and room to accept up to 70 donors. “We won’t be able to accommodate walk-in’s as we have in the past,” said blood drive coordinator Alicia Hayes. “Wallowa County has always really stepped up to the plate when it comes to donations.”
Donors must make an appointment ahead of time, by calling Hayes at 541-663-6096 or registering online at redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross blood supplies are critically low, partly because blood drives have been canceled nationwide since the COVID-219 outbreak started in February. To date, nearly, 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak. These cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80 percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at these locations.
Hayes noted that Type O, especially O+ blood is needed, as are all other types. Wallowa Memorial Hospital keeps some universal donor type O+ blood on hand, but presently is low on other types.
“Donating will take a little longer than it has in the past,” Hayes said. “We’ll be checking temperatures of donors at the door with a non-contact infrared thermometer as a precaution. People with temperatures of 99.5 F and below will be cleared to donate. Those with temperatures above that won’t be able to donate at this time. Donation might be a little slower. And we will need time between donors to disinfect all surfaces before the next person begins to donate.”
The April 1 Wallowa County drive was postponed because new state guidelines were unclear about whether the gathering of the ten to 15 people usually present, including donors, was allowed. “After some consultations, Hayes said, “it was determined that a blood drive is not a social gathering under the state’s definition. And so we can schedule the drive again.”
There will be a few differences that experienced blood donors will notice. The beds will be 6-feet or more apart. The people collecting blood will be wearing more protective gear. And the social room, where volunteers normally dispense lemonade, juices, coffee and importantly, cookies, will be replaced with a sort of take-out service of boxed juices and (we hope) cookies-to-go as well. “We’ll try to make people feel comfortable,” Hayes said. “We want to make sure you recover well after you’ve donated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.