John Shull, a retired firefighter from Hermiston, has lived outside Joseph for less than a year but he already has fallen in love with the Wallowa Valley.
Although he’s only been a resident here a short time, he’s visited on and off since he was a child and has had friends in the area most of his life he would visit.
What’s the best thing or place in Wallowa County?
I just enjoy the whole area, the mountains, the people. I like that there’s no stoplights and no bike lanes and everybody waves with all five fingers.
What’s the greatest challenge facing the county?
That’s not really a fair question because I haven’t lived here long enough to really find out the problems. It just gets busy here in the summer. It’s hard to find a parking spot downtown.
What can people do to make Wallowa County a better place for us all?
That’s kind of like the last question. I haven’t been here long enough to really understand the problems. I’m sure there are just like anywhere you live.
What have you learned from living in Wallowa County?
Everybody’s willing to help everybody out. Neighbors are neighbors, they’re friendly neighbors. People smile and wave. Everybody’s just willing to help somebody.
What’s your advice for people who are thinking about moving here?
You see, that’s kind of a loaded question. If more people moved here, then it would get crowded and we’d experience the problems they have in bigger cities and we don’t need that. I moved here but I grew up in Hermiston and folks would always come over here in the summertime and stuff. I just have always liked it here.
