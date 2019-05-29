Rotary grants $4,000 in scholarships
Seven graduating Wallowa County seniors are receiving $3,000 in scholarships from the Rotary Club of Wallowa County.
From among 17 applicants, the club chose:
Enterprise High School – Deidre Schreiber, $1,000; Adagia L. Latta, $500; Karli Bedard, $1,000, and Jalyn Redford-Wecks $500. The Bedard and Redford-Wecks grants were provided by Rotarians Don and Evelyn Swart of Joseph.
Wallowa High School – Ashley Wilson, $500. Joseph Charter School – Kana Oliver, $500, and Natalie Gorham, $500.
Additionally, the Rotary-sponsored Interact Club at Wallowa High School awarded a $500 scholarship to fellow senior Michael Diggins.
