JOSEPH — Ranch-hands and ropers galore gathered for Mel Coleman's annual round-robin rodeo and team roping on Saturday, July 18.
Always held on the weekend before Chief Joseph Days, the event, held at Coleman's private arena near Joseph, draws team ropers from around Wallowa County.
Like ranch rodeo, women hold equal importance with men in both heading and heeling.
