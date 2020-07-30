On Tuesday, July 28, Ore. Gov. Kate Brown announced that only one rural school district in Oregon, Wheeler County, met the OHA criteria to hold classes in school buildings this year. On Wednesday morning, July 29, superintendents of 25 rural school districts met to draft a letter requesting that rural districts be allowed to put students back in classrooms this fall.
“We are working with State Superintendent Colt Gill and others to come up with a plan,” said Baker School District Superintendent Mark Whitty. “He and others are supportive of that idea. We hope to have a solution that works for everyone sometime next week.”
In Wallowa County, all three school district superintendents expressed support for the effort. Enterprise’s Erika Pinkerton also had concerns that if rural schools were forced to implement online learning, they might loose significant funding as ther students enrolled in other, private online institutions.
“We would like to be back in the school this fall, said Joseph Charter School superintendent Lance Homan. “We would work with our local health care providers, and would follow their input locally.”
Although Wallowa superintendent Tammy Jones was not able to attend the meeting, she supported its intent.
“Offering in-school classes is our plan,” she said. “Our blueprint is to provide classroom learning, and as well as online classes for those who have health and safety concerns. This new decision took us by surprise.”
Enterprise School District Superintendent Erika Pinkerton, who participated in the meeting, said that she hoped the Oregon Dept. of Education and Oregon Health Authority could find a way for rural districts to return to the classroom.
“We’ve had a number of students signal their intention to withdraw from Enterprise and enroll in an online learning academy,” she said. That would mean a significant loss of state funding for the local Enterprise School District, she said. “I think that (the loss of students) could cause some small rural districts to close, if students enrolled in online academies”
Walden’s office asked Pinkerton for additional data on the effects on school, students, families and community due to the closures in the spring. “I feel like we are being heard through his office,” she said.
Bobby Levy, the Republican candidate for the Oregon House District 58, also reached out to Pinkerton to provide support and discuss the impact of this on our small communities.
“Here in rural counties, if we have even one case, there’s no way we can ever open our schools,” Pinkerton said. “I think that’s the governor’s intent, without having the courage to just close the state down to classroom learning.” Pinkerton said that the present mandate might mean that if a school opens it might have to shut down for three weeks later in the year. “There’s no consistency for our kids or staff or parents,” Pinkerton said. “”I’m pretty heated about this.”
To ensure that Enterprise teachers are fully prepared to provide online classes that meet state education requirements, Pinkerton is considering contracting with Pearson education, a company that specializes in helping schools meet state curricula requirements. “I haven’t made any decisions yet,” Pinkerton said. “But we love our students and our families and we want to keep them in the schools here.”
Baker superintendent Whitty said that the eastern Oregon superintendents were working hand in hand with ODE on this. On Thursday morning, he was developing a list of potential ways that the state could consider exceptions in these situations.
“The reality is that the state has to have a metric,” Whitty said. “But if you apply a uniform metric across a state it can impact various counties with small population sizes in ways that don’t make much rational sense. For example, in Wallowa County, one case puts you out of the classroom. So is there a way that we can look at some exceptions? Everybody has the goal of keeping people safe. But Jordan Valley being tied to Ontario’s metrics many not make rational sense. That’s what we brainstormed yesterday,” he said.
“We are trying to work with the Governor’s office, the Oregon Dept. of Education, and OHA to come up with a ways that these metrics might be given a little more variance and a little more authority at the local health department level.
“We all want to keep our students, staff, and communities healthy. But we also recognize that one size doesn’t fit all, and there are real serious equity issues that we have to consider in small rural, remote and frontier districts,” he said.
