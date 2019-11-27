Santa Claus is coming to Enterprise – again – and this time it’ll be Saturday, Dec. 7, for the Enterprise Winterfest.
The festivities will include traditional holiday favorites and some unique to Wallowa County. One such unique item is that every half hour, beginning at noon, there will be a drawing at a participating business for Buckskin Bucks. Winners do not have to be present to win.
An expected 10 to 15 businesses are expected to participate. Winners will receive an $80 Buckskin Bucks gift certificate to spend locally. The goal is to help local businesses, according to a statement issued by City Administrator Lacey McQuead.
Entries in the Winterfest parade, which reaches downtown by 5:30 p.m., will be judged prior to the parade and announced as the parade makes its way through downtown. Parade entries must be received by Dec. 3 at City Hall. There will be first, second and third-place winners who will be awarded with Buckskin Bucks.
Shops downtown will open for business at 9 a.m. Burn barrels to keep Winterfest-goers warm downtown will be lighted and West Main Street will be closed from River Street to SW 2nd Street at noon.
At 2 p.m., Santa Central opens at the OK Theatre, where kids can meet Santa, tell him what they want and how they’ve been good enough to deserve it. They also can get their photographs taken with Santa.
Also at 2 p.m., barrel train rides start and hot cocoa and cookies will be served at Santa Central.
At 3 p.m. will be another holiday favorite – chestnut roasting, and at 4 p.m. is a chili feed put on by the Enterprise Fire Department.
At 5 p.m., Santa leaves for the Cloverleaf Hall where parade participants will be gathering. The parade leaves the Cloverleaf at 5:20 p.m. and is expected to reach downtown by 5:30 p.m. When Santa leaves the OK Theatre, the cocoa and cookies move to Warde Park as a winter wonderland-type setting.
At 6 p.m. will be the mayor’s Christmas drawing for Buckskin Bucks and the announcement of the fudge contest winner.
The annual holiday festivity is being run this year by the city of Enterprise. In previous years, the Greater Enterprise Main Street group has run the event. But city officials noted at the Nov. 18 city council meeting that GEMS would not be running it this year so the city felt the need to take over.
Wendy Stewart, board president of GEMS, said GEMS had to turn it over to the city because too many members – most of whom are business owners – were too busy with other commitments.
“We hope it’s just for this year,” McQuead said at the time.
Stewart said she doesn’t know if GEMS will pick it up again next year.
“We just really appreciate that the city is taking it on,” she said. “They went above and beyond.”
