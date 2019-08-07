Birds of a feather have been known to flock together—even before they’re born. A new study shows that unhatched yellow-legged gulls can vibrate their egg shells, warning their siblings of danger, The Scientist reports. Researchers exposed a group of gull eggs to recordings of the harsh cry their parents emit when threatened. After hearing the sound, 30 eggs began to quake and made other, unexposed eggs shake when placed next to them. A control group exposed to recordings of white noise did not vibrate. These vibrations may be important for siblings to communicate warnings from their parents, even if some chicks have not yet developed a sense of hearing, the researchers write this week in Nature Ecology & Evolution. Scientists have known for some time that embryos can receive information from outside the egg, but this is the first instance of one embryo communicating with another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.