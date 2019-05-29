The opening of the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Interpretive Center included an art show of blankets and paintings from Native artists from the Northwest. The show, titled “Sharing Blankets” ran in the Longhouse from 2 until 7 PM on Saturday. Its intent was to generate discussions about the significance of the blanket as a symbol of contemporary lives in Northwest native cultures. Featured artists included Joe Fedderson and Britt Rynearson, Colville, Celeste Whitewolf, Umatilla, Paige Pettibon (Flathead-Salish) and Roquin-Jon Siongo (Chamoro).
Each blanket holds a story. And each artist shared the story, or stories with visitors. Celeste Whitewolf’s blanket, for example, told the story of her heritage which included a father who loved rodeo, the hardships she experienced and the house she lived in as a child, her travels as an attorney, and her ancestry, which included Chief Joseph’s Wallowa band, Nez Perce as well as French trappers, Spanish ranchers, and others. Rynearson’s blankets were fabricated from silk, and told stories of the difficult and often painful lives of her father, her family and her siblings.
You can learn more about this year’s exhibition at www.sharingblankets.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.