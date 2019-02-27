Buying eggs laid by local hens supports local families and local agriculture. These chickens are truly “free-range” with plenty of space to roam and forage for their natural foods, as well as getting grain and occasional table scraps as part of a healthy diet. No hormones here. No hens in cages producing factory eggs. You won’t find locally grown eggs in supermarkets, but you can purchase them directly from the farmers- and get to know the folks who raise your eggs, and perhaps even their hens. Here are some of the sources of locally-laid eggs. Eggs may be scarcer in winter, but as days lengthen, hens will be laying more for us to enjoy.
Where to find local eggs: Here are some of the farms and places where you’ll find local eggs. Some are more seasonal producers. This is not intended as a complete listing.
Wallowa County Farmers Market: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. , Saturdays, May-October, in Joseph.
Liza Jane’s Farm Stand, 87161 Highway 82, Enterprise, Oregon. 541-398-0016
Neal and Corinne Isley: 541-398-0761
Rusty Hogg: 541-263-1075 (Usually has eggs spring, summer and fall.)
Eggs from local hens may also be purchased directly from the farmers through
The Bookloft, 107 E Main Street, Enterprise. (541) 426-3351 (Bookloft owner Mary Swanson sells her hen’s eggs directly to consumers here.)
The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N Main Street, Joseph (541) 432-0505 can help you connect with local artists who also sell their eggs directly.
Restaurants and B&Bs that serve locally-produced eggs:
Barking Mad Farms B&B 65156 Powers Rd, (541) 886-0171 Enterprise
Belle Peppers B&B (Raise the chickens – and eggs--on-site), 101 S Mill St., Joseph (541) 398-2758
Bronze Antler B&B, 309 S Main St, Joseph (541) 432-0230
Red Horse Coffee Traders (Local eggs as/when available) 306 North Main Street, Joseph; 541-432-3784
Log In
