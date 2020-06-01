Where to get Hawkins Sisters Ranch meats:
Hawkins Sisters Ranch
70249 N. Bear Creek Road, Wallowa
Phone: 541-398-0004
Email: mary@hawkinssistersranch.com
Website: www.hawkinssistersranch.com
Genuine Wallowa County Provisions
Phone: 541-406-0831
Website: https://genuinewallowacounty.com/
Membership subscription page: https://genuinewallowacounty.com/pages/gwc-provisions
Food-shopping site: gwcprovisions.com
Ruby Peak Naturals
604½ S. River St., Enterprise
Phone: 541-426-4042
Email: rubypeaknaturals@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.