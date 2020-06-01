Where to get Hawkins Sisters Ranch meats:

Hawkins Sisters Ranch

70249 N. Bear Creek Road, Wallowa

Phone: 541-398-0004

Email: mary@hawkinssistersranch.com

Website: www.hawkinssistersranch.com

Genuine Wallowa County Provisions

Phone: 541-406-0831

Website: https://genuinewallowacounty.com/

Membership subscription page: https://genuinewallowacounty.com/pages/gwc-provisions

Food-shopping site: gwcprovisions.com

Ruby Peak Naturals

604½ S. River St., Enterprise

Phone: 541-426-4042

Email: rubypeaknaturals@hotmail.com

Online: https://www.facebook.com/rpn4042/

