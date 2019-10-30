Trick-or-treaters are warned to beware — and be ready — come Halloween at the McNall Slaughter House and Petting Zoo at 500 Depot St. in Enterprise.
Bodies, skulls, ghosts, skeletons and all the traditional are out in front of the house and more are coming, said Misty McNall, mistress of the house.
“I’m not done yet,” she said.
McNall, who shares the house with ghostmaster Dwayne Harvey, three children and a grandchild, glowed when discussing the holiday.
“I love Halloween,” she said. “It’s my favorite holiday.”
She dares trick-or-treaters to return on Halloween after she has completed decorations – and to get some candy.
“I’ll take the grandkid to Trunk-or-Treat and leave a big bowl of candy out front,” McNall said.
She said she also is setting up a website where she offers to make Halloween decorations and props — “not the cheap dollar-store stuff that blows away or melts in the rain,” the site states. This service is particularly aimed at those who have difficulty decorating for themselves — and taking them down later.
The website is www.mmminternetventures.com.
