Slow Food Wallowas is offering a $2,000 grant is to assist a local food producer in increasing capacity, sustainability or profitability of the operation. Priority will be given to projects that meet the stated values, initiatives and priorities of Slow Food USA.
This call for proposals is open beginning on May 20 to any farmer or rancher serving Wallowa County raising crops, including plants or animals, to sell for food. Through this grant, Slow Food Wallowas seeks to support a local producer who is working to increase capacity to offer locally raised food for sale.
Last year's winner Nella Parks of Nella Mae's farm used her grant award to purchase a new rototiller. In 2018, Nathan Slinker received the grant and applied it toward expanding his production at Alder Slope Gardens through low tunnel systems.
The deadline for applications is midnight on June 20. The winner of the grant will be awarded on or before July 1. A ceremony to honor the recipient will be incorporated into a public Slow Food Wallowas event, to be determined, in September.
Contact slowfoodwc@gmail.com for the application link.
