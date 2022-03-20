The Wallowa Valley softball team had two very different games in its season-opening doubleheader Friday, March 18, against Weston-McEwen, dropping its first game, 16-5, but winning the nightcap of the twinbill by the same score, 16-5.
In the opener, the TigerScots roughed up pitchers Aimee Meyers and Liz Rowley for a combined 13 hits and 16 runs, with 11 charged to Meyers and five to Rowley. There were nine unearned runs, though. Rowley did strike out four batters. Both pitched 2-1/3 innings, as the game ended in the fifth.
Offensively, Cooper Nave had two doubles and drove in three runs, and Rilyn Kirkland also had two hits. Both Kirkland and Rowley scored twice.
In the second game, the bats came alive, as the Outlaws pounded out 22 hits, connected for four home runs and dominated for their first win.
Nave had two of the four home runs for Wallowa Valley among her three hits, and finished with four RBIs. Sophie Moeller also went deep and finished with four RBIs, and Rowley had a home run among her four hits. Six players — Moeller, Meyers, Nave, Liz Rowley, Alex Rowley and Brianna Rouse — all had at least three hits.
In the circle, Liz Rowley worked the first three innings for the win, striking out nine and allowing three runs on three hits. Meyers pitched the final four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and fanning three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.