SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced a small number of state parks will offer limited services starting Wednesday, May 6.
Parks returning to limited daytime service:
Tryon Creek in Portland
Willamette Mission north of Keizer
Mongold boat ramp at Detroit Lake
State Capitol State Park in Salem
The Cove Palisades boat ramp at Lake Billy Chinook near Culver
Prineville Reservoir boat ramp near Prineville
Joseph Stewart boat ramp on Lost Creek Lake near Shady Cove
Pilot Butte to pedestrians (no vehicles) in Bend
Limited day-use will slowly return to other state parks starting the week of May 11 based on the readiness of the community around the park to welcome visitors, and how prepared the park is with staff, supplies, and equipment. State parks will open and close with little advance notice; updates will be posted online at oregonstateparks.org or call 800-551-6949 (Mon-Fri, 8a-5p) and should be checked before visiting.
Not all restrooms will be open, and parking will be limited. State park camping will return as soon as it can be safely managed, and while preparations are being made, no opening date has been selected.
Visitors should expect a different state park experience than they are used to, and will need to prepare by:
Staying home if you’re sick.
If visiting, staying local and close to home, meaning less than 50 miles in urban areas.
Only visiting with members of their household.
Bringing all supplies—food, water, hand cleanser—needed for a short trip.
If a park appears crowded, leave and come back at another time. If there’s space at the park, patrons need to visit with care:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.