COVID-19 A1 sidebar:
Wallowa Memorial Hospital has provided information about COVID-19 as of Tuesday, March 17. It includes:
Regarding Testing:
Wallowa Memorial Hospital is currently looking at alternative testing through commercial labs providing they maintain capacity.
Until then, to be tested for coronavirus you must meet all of these three criteria: clinical need for admission to an inpatient facility, evidence of viral lower respiratory infection, and tested negative for influenza. All tests currently are done through state labs and require about 5 working days.
We are currently and will continue to test for influenza in-house and provide results quickly (around an hour). Influenza A, a strain currently spreading in Wallowa County, has some symptoms that are similar to COVID-19. A test for influenza will help determine which of these illnesses you may have.
If you do not meet the criteria for testing and are still concerned you have COVID-19
Stay home except to get medical care
Stay home: People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Avoid public or shared transportation: Avoid using public transportation or ride-sharing.
