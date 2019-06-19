The Soropotomist of Wallowa County have awarded their 2019 scholarships to 15 deserving Wallowa County high school seniors. Students from Joseph Charter School receiving scholarships are Tyler Homan, Tori Suto, Natalie Gorham, and Ella Coughlan. The deserving Enterprise scholarship recpients are Madison McDowell, Leslie Gassett, Jayln Radford-Wecks, Jake Coggins, Katie Bedard, and Sarah Evarts. Wallowa students who won awards are Ryan Hafer, Ashley Wilson, Agustus Ramsden, and Michael Diggins.
At their end of the year dinner the group also presented the
Fellowship Award ($2,000) to Kristen Ruckdaschel who will attend graduate school, and the Ruby Award ($500 to a woman for outstanding volunteer work in our community) to Vixen Redford-Weck.
