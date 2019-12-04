The annual Soroptimist –Rotary Community food bank challenge started and ended with a good measure of rivalry and gentle ribbing.
After the dust cleared and all was totaled at the end of the six-week drive, Soroptimist had edged out the Rotary Club for the win of fundraising bragging rights this year. In reality, the real winner of the contest is the Wallowa County Community Food Bank, and there are no losers. Together the two clubs generated $4,119 for the food bank, which was then matched by a $1,500 contribution from the three local branches of Community Bank. That generous donation brought the grand total to $5,619.
The three contributors would like to thank Community Connection for their superb work in meeting the many needs of the community during the holidays and throughout the year.
