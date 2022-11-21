Ann Browder and Carolyn Gilbert are passionate about Soroptimists of Wallowa County. And they want others to share that passion through learning about the organization and by becoming volunteers.
For those who do not know about Soroptimists or what they do, the word Soroptimist means “best for women.” The international organization began in Oakland, California in 1921. The Wallowa club started in 1947 and currently has more than 60 members. Both Browder and Gilbert have been members for more than 20 years.
So, what does Soroptimists do? According to Browder, the answer is plenty, which is what drew her to join in the first place.
“It is an organization that gives the vast majority of its money to local individuals and organizations,” through fundraising she said. Although as an international organization with other clubs, there are other fundraisers from auctioning Christmas trees to wine tastings.
Browder said the Wallowa club is lucky enough to have its fundraising entity (the thrift shop) also be a community service provider (supplying household items and clothing at reasonable costs to community members).
Browder added that the Soroptimists of Wallowa County “gives money back to the community and provides much-needed services to low-income families.” Gilbert said the organization works, “all over the world for the betterment of women and girls.” Although 80 percent of the money collected by Soroptimists stays in the community, some money is donated at the international level. Gilbert said, “one year I can remember buying sewing machines for women in Africa to teach them to sew.”
Soroptimists also provides college scholarships to Wallowa County graduating seniors and to women returning to school to finish a degree they started, to pursue an advanced degree or additional training to further their careers. Soroptimists has provided financial support to local groups such as Building Healthy Families, Community Connection, Safe Harbors and families and individuals in need.
Thrift store
The Soroptimists of Wallowa County raises the funds that stay in Wallowa County through operating the Soroptimist Thrift Store located in the basement of the Odd Fellows Hall. The women explained that the donations of clothing and household items sold there help people stay in the county, afford to buy food, and pay rent by keeping prices low on items they may have to pay full price on elsewhere thus saving them money for essentials.
Browder said the shop brings in approximately $1,500 per week. Most children’s clothing is 25 cents a piece and adult clothing is 50 cents a piece unless otherwise marked.
However, the thrift shop would not be able to function without its cadre of volunteers. But that group of dedicated volunteers is aging and Browder and Gilbert would like people to know the benefits of volunteering for Soroptimists and consider becoming a volunteer.
“We’re family,” said Gilbert. “I love the interaction with the customers. You can sometimes get the whole room laughing,” she said. People come and hang out and get to know one another, they said. Browder and Gilbert said they try to make the shop an easy place for people to hang out.
Although the shop is only open Fridays and Saturdays, there are members working three more days a week sorting, cleaning, and accepting donations. That’s five days a week of volunteers to
keep the shop open. Browder said they are feeling the crunch with getting volunteers who can
work two full days a week. She said Soroptimists goes out of its way to train people and will
work with people in the evenings if they have jobs.
“We have a very large club,” said Browder, “that’s the great part. But it’s a complicated business
and there is a lot going on.” The work is varied and there “is a lot that needs to be done to get
from bag (a bag of donations) to floor (the floor of the thrift shop for display),” said Browder.
The group would like to have more members under the age of 50. Both women stressed that
volunteering is low-key. “It’s pretty relaxed. (People) work when they have time,” said Gilbert.
“No one should feel pressured,” to volunteer said Browder.
Soroptimists can take, “just about whatever shows up,” said Gilbert, “but it needs to be clean,
with buttons on. No holes or stains.” She said, though, that people are giving them things the
organization can’t use and then Soroptimists pays the fee to take it to the dump. The organization
can’t accept furniture, mattresses, most baby equipment, old electronics, and old TVs with tubes.
The thrift shop is open alternate Mondays (except federal holidays) to accept donations from
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. or until they are full. On Mondays when it is not accepting donations,
those Mondays are open for shopping. The shop is also open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00
a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Members work at the shop every Wednesday and Thursday processing
donations, filling the shop with new items and cleaning. The Soroptimists of Wallowa County
also has an online auction, Facebook page and website.
The women are generous with their praise and gratitude of the Odd Fellows, too. “The Odd
Fellows have been very generous with the rent, utilities, and maintenance. They added two
rooms (to the shop space). They’ve been great and we totally appreciate that,” said Browder.
Browder and Gilbert could not say enough about the good Soroptimists does for the community
and for women.
“I so totally believe in what we do for this community. I believe in the total organization, around
the world (what it’s) doing for the betterment of women and girls,” said Gilbert.
Browder summed up her experience as a Soroptimist volunteer by saying, “working at
Soroptimist has been the most positive, fun and engaging job I’ve ever had, and I’ve had dozens
of jobs and I’ve done a lot of volunteer work.”
For more information about Soroptimists or how to become a volunteer, call 541-432-7535.
