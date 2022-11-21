Ann Browder and Carolyn Gilbert are passionate about Soroptimists of Wallowa County. And they want others to share that passion through learning about the organization and by becoming volunteers.

For those who do not know about Soroptimists or what they do, the word Soroptimist means “best for women.” The international organization began in Oakland, California in 1921. The Wallowa club started in 1947 and currently has more than 60 members. Both Browder and Gilbert have been members for more than 20 years.

