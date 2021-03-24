ENTERPRISE — This week, all three high school volleyball teams were in action.
On Tuesday, March 16, the Enterprise Outlaws rumbled with the Wallowa Cougars.
The match required five hard-fought, close games to reach a conclusion. Wallowa took the match, 3-2 with a win of 15-8 in the final game. The scores, 25-27, 25-17, 21-25, 23-25 and finally 15-8 indicate how closely matched the teams were. The lead switched back and fourth in all games between the two teams.
“It was an emotional rollercoaster,” Wallowa head coach Janea Hulse said. “We had a lot of great moments, but we (also) had too many let-downs on unforced errors.”
Hulse said that her team worked well together in the first two games, which they won. That cohesiveness continued into the third game until the Outlaws picked up the game pace.
For Enterprise, Jada Gray and Savannah Vaughn slams were effective and began taking a toll. Claire Farwell, along with Outlaw teammates Kasey Duncan and Vaughn, dug out Wallowa’s volleys and Asiya Salim set up Gray’s ferocious returns.
“We had a hard time getting our heads back in the game,” Hulse said. “It showed in the first half of the fourth game.”
A timeout and discussion about changing their game worked wonders for the team, Hulse said. Down 16-24, Wallowa rallied, but not quite enough. They fell in the fourth game, 23-25.
But the Cougars sustained that rally to win the deciding fifth game decisively, 15-8.
Hulse credited standout Shanna Rae Tillery with exceptional play, with 14 kills and seven solo blocks. Both Sophie Moeller and Bailey Hafer also got the coach’s nod, especially for their defensive play.
For the Outlaws, Jada Gray played well on both offense and defense.
In other volleyball games last week, Joseph defeated Cove 3-0 in an away game on Thursday, March 18; Wallowa fell to Imbler 2-3 on Friday, March 19; Joseph won over South Wasco 3-0 on Saturday, March 20; and Wallowa took an exciting, hard-fought five-game contest with South Wasco 3-2, also on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.