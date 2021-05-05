PENDLETON — The Enterprise boys golf team had the top three individual placers Friday, April 30, at Birch Creek in Pendleton.
Jacob Amaro edged out Alex Albanez for the top spot, shooting an 88, one stroke better than Albanez, who carded an 89. Dylan Jennings followed in third overall with a score of 96.
Parker Siebe added a score of 119 and Landon Greenshields had a 121.
On the girls side Jordyn Stonebrink led Enterprise Friday with a score of 128. Greta Carlsen followed closely behind with a score of 132. Lannie Stonebrink shot a 134 and Codi Cunningham had a 144.
On Thursday, April 29, Lannie Stonebrink shot a 110 to lead the Enterprise girls effort at Heppner. Cunningham turned in a round of 117, Carlson had a 122 and Jordyn Stonebrink added a 123.
For the boys, both Amaro and Jennings shot 83 to lead the Outlaws at Heppner. Siebe added a 95 and Greenshields had a 109.
The team is next on the course Friday, May 7, at home.
Mason Moore shot a score of 89 to lead three Wallowa/Joseph golfers at the Heppner Invite on Thursday, April 29.
Owen Gorham followed with a score of 94, and Jesse Larison turned in a round of 122.
On Friday, Gorham took third overall with a score of 115 to lead Wallowa/Joseph’s three Friday, April 30, at The Dalles.
Moore finished just behind Gorham at 117, and Larison carded a round of 136.
The Dalles course was a par-71 course — much longer than Heppner’s par-60 course.
“The wind was blowing a lot there. It played a lot tougher,” head coach Marvin Gibbs said. “I was happy with all of them. Wish we could have had more kids but that is the way it goes.”
Wallowa/Joseph heads to Enterprise on Friday.
