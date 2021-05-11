ENTERPRISE — Jacob Amaro took second and Dylan Jennings took fourth as the Enterprise boys golf team edged Heppner by two strokes to win the Enterprise Tournament on Friday, May 7, at Alpine Meadows Golf Course.
Amaro shot a 94 to finish one stroke behind Grant Union’s Devon Stokes. Jennings, who carded two birdies on the day, had a score of 100.
The two scores were enough to help the Outlaws to a team score of 432, just ahead of Heppner’s score of 434.
The rest of the scorers for Enterprise included Alex Albanez, who finished with a total of 115, Landon Greenshields’ score of 123 and Parker Siebe, who finished with a total of 146.
Wallowa/Joseph took fourth as a team with a score of 506, and was led by Owen Gorham, who had a total of 108. Jett Peterson had two birdies on his way to a score of 113, while Mason Moore shot a 129 and Jesse Larison had a total of 156.
The Enterprise girls had a team score of 559, and were well-balanced among their four players. Jordyn Stonebrink led the way with a score of 135. Both Lannie Stonebrink and Greta Carlsen were right behind her at 138, and Codi Cunningham followed with a total of 148.
Both Wallowa/Joseph and Enterprise travel to play at Grant Union on Friday, May 14, in what will be their final tournament of the season.
