ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise girls basketball team seemed to be in control Monday, June 14, when it used a 16-0 run to take a double-digit lead, and was up 10 entering the final quarter.
But Powder Valley had the final say.
Belle Blair scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and had the winning basket with 1:26 to go as the Badgers rallied from 13 points down to slip by the Outlaws, 39-37, at Quinn Court.
Powder Valley entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10, but methodically chipped away at the deficit, with Blair doing the majority of the work. She had a putback, a short jumper in the lane and a drive to the hoop in the first 3 minutes of the fourth to shave the margin to 34-30. A putback by Dallee Bingham inched the Badgers closer, and they eventually took a 36-35 lead after putbacks by Blair and Ayla Bingham.
Claire Farwell, who scored a game-high 21 points, hit two free throws for a 37-36 Outlaw lead with 2:01 to go. Dallee Bingham tied the game with a free throw on the other end, and on the ensuing possession, Blair collected a steal and went coast-to-coast for what ended up being the winning basket with 1:26 to play.
The Outlaws came up empty on the next possession, and the Badgers managed to burn the remaining time off the clock for the win.
The fourth was a stark contrast from earlier in the game, when the Outlaws went on a torrid run in the second quarter to build a 26-13 halftime lead.
Farwell had 11 points in the period, many of them on breakaway layups after a teammate grabbed a steal and found the senior open on the other end. That happened twice in a minute when Rylin Kirkland and, later, Asiya Salim, connected with Farwell for baskets to give Enterprise a 17-13 lead.
Farwell also got creative in scoring a basket with 2:08 to play in the half. An inbound pass under the hoop bounded off Blair, and Farwell scooped it up, scored and drew the foul, with the 3-point play making it 20-13.
She followed with a hoop off a loose ball, and after Kirkland went coast-to-coast for a layup, Salim found Farwell one more time after a steal, with Farwell’s hoop capping the run and giving Enterprise the 13-point halftime lead.
The teams jockeyed for the lead early, with two Madison Wigen free throws and a Farwell layup giving the Outlaws an 8-6 lead after one.
The teams jockeyed for the lead in the second until Grace Collins’ 3-pointer tied the score at 13-13 with 4:21 to play in the half and triggered the 16-0 run.
Collins and Kirkland both finished with 5 points for the Outlaws (5-4 overall), who host Crane on Wednesday to wrap up the season.
