JOSEPH — Joseph girls basketball head coach Lance Homan is still gauging what his team will look like this season.
The Eagles will be without the graduated Sabrina Albee, the team’s standout and leading scorer for the last four years. But Homan believes that while she may not be completely replaced, there will be more balance on offense than there has been among those who do return.
“I think I’m still figuring it out,” he said. “... It’s a super fun group that we got right now. With not really playing last year and a couple new faces, (there) is still a lot of learning that we got going on.”
One benefit for Homan is the varsity team is made up largely of the same players who just wrapped up a 24-4 volleyball season and reached the state quarterfinals.
“I think volleyball, that success is always something you can build on. I think that’s going to play into it,” he said.
Homan will have more height on the inside than he has in recent years, with junior Molly Curry and seniors Emma and Sarah Orr leading the effort inside. Cooper Nave will likely play a swing position inside and on the wing. Abby Orr will also contribute, as will Aimee Meyers, Maggie Miller, Maleah Murray and Katie Hoffman.
All the players have been stepping up in practice, and Homan is hopeful that carries over to gameday competition.
“It’s going to be more team scoring — could be different kids on different nights,” he said. “I’m excited and interested to see how it goes. You see them in practice make shots, (but) it’s that translation to game time (that matters).”
The coach expects to run a press on defense, which has become a staple of Joseph over the years, but believes the team could be strong on defense in either a full or halfcourt scenario.
“We’re pretty athletic, and so (it’s) just trying to figure out what is going to be our best style. What it looks like, we’re playing around with a few things. Just trying to put the best defense we can out there. We should know more a few games in,” he said.
The Eagles begin play with a steep challenge in Prairie City on Friday, Dec. 3 against reigning 1A state champion Crane, a team that also won the unofficial state tournament in the spring and, counting the spring, is on a 44-game winning streak. Their home opener is Dec. 4 against South Wasco County and Old Oregon League play begins Jan. 4 at Wallowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.