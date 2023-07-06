Catchers to sport earpieces in 2024

Catchers around the area will add an earpiece to their list of equipment starting next season after a rule change announced Thursday, July 6, 2023 by the National Federation of State High School Associations. 

 John L. Braese/easternoregonsports.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Local high school baseball fans will not see the odd hand gestures and the glance from the catcher towards the dugout next season. Instead, fans will instead witness the head coach speaking into a microphone and undoubtedly, a catcher claiming the earpiece is not working correctly.

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced on Thursday, July 6 that beginning in 2024, teams will be allowed to use one-way communication devices between the catcher and the dugout to purposes of calling pitches. The change was approved by the federation's board of directors after a recommendation by its Baseball Rules Committee.

