ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise boys basketball team was on its way to another Blue Mountain Conference defeat Saturday, Feb. 5.
Instead, Jackson Decker caught fire and sparked a comeback to propel the Outlaws into the win column.
Decker scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as Enterprise stormed back from a 16-point deficit after three to stun Grant Union, 60-55, and end a nine-game losing streak.
The Outlaws trailed by just six at halftime, but Grant Union got rolling in the third with 22 points to open up a 48-32 lead and take control of the game.
Or so it seemed.
Decker, who through three quarters had just two free throws, heated up from the floor, and especially from 3-point range. The senior connected on five 3-pointers to turn the game around and ignite a 28-point fourth-quarter for Enterprise, including a pair of 3s late that helped put Enterprise ahead for good. Grant Union, meanwhile, was held to just two field goals as they saw the lead squandered away.
Decker was one of two Outlaws in double figures, with Gideon Gray adding 18 points. Gray carried the offense much of the night, with 15 of those points coming in the first three quarters.
Spencer Decker and Chase Duncan each added six points.
Enterprise (3-17, 1-9) finishes the season Feb. 11 at Pilot Rock and Feb. 12 at home against Weston-McEwen. Enterprise needs to win both games to have a shot at a tie for fifth place in the BMC and a possible spot in the district tournament.
Also
Wallowa 35, Griswold 26: The Cougars took down Griswold for the third time this season, this time beating the Grizzlies at home, 35-26, Feb. 5 in Old Oregon League play.
Wallowa broke the game open in the second quarter with a 14-2 run to take a 24-6 lead at the break, and the lead grew to 19 by the end of three quarters. The Grizzlies scored 14 in the fourth to make the final score closer than the game was.
Gabe Nobles scored 11 points to lead the Cougars in the win. Ryder Goller added eight points and Willie Gibbs chipped in with seven points. Both Nobles and Gibbs had five points in the second to help build the lead.
Walowa (5-14, 3-6) visits Joseph Feb. 11 in its final regular season home game. The Cougars are set to finish no worse than third in the OOL-North.
Nixyaawii 45, Joseph 30: The Joseph boys basketball team wrapped up a busy 2-1 week with a 45-30 setback against Nixyaawii on the road Feb. 5, in Old Oregon League play in Mission.
The Eagles played tighter against the Golden Eagles than a month ago in an 88-60 loss, and were within six late, but could not get over the top.
The Eagles trailed just 14-12 after one, but struggled in the second with just five points to fall behind at the break 26-17. Another low-scoring quarter saw the margin grow to 36-24 after three.
Blade Suto scored seven points to lead Joseph, while both James Burney and Chase Homan added five points.
The Eagles (8-8, 6-2) finish the regular season with a full week as they visit Powder Valley Feb. 10, host Wallowa Feb. 11 and host Griswold Feb. 12. The Eagles are pretty much guaranteed to finish second in the OOL-North, regardless of what happens this week.
Feb. 4
Heppner 71, Enterprise 27: In one quarter, Heppner turned its game against Enterprise on Feb. 4 into a rout.
The Mustangs scored 29 second-quarter points to see a four-point lead grow to 22 by halftime on the way to a 71-27 win over the Outlaws in Blue Mountain Conference action.
Enterprise was down just 12-8 after one, but the big second quarter pushed the lead by halftime to 41-19. An equally rough third quarter saw the lead grow to 62-23 as Enterprise scored just eight points in the second half.
Maclane Melville and Gideon Gray each scored six points for Enterprise.
Nixyaawii 78, Wallowa 36: The Golden Eagles built a 17-point first-quarter lead and led by more than 50 on the way to a 78-36 win over on Wallowa Feb. 4.
Nixyaawii opened up a 23-6 lead after one and never relented. The lead swelled to 29 by halftime, and in the third the Golden Eagles scored 31 points — hitting seven 3-pointers in the process — to balloon the lead to 72-20.
The Cougars did score 16 points in the fourth quarter, and all seven players to hit the scorebook scored in the fourth.
Gabe Nobles finished with 10 points to lead the Cougars, all of them after halftime. Ryder Goller added nine points and Isaac Barnum scored six points.
Feb. 3
Joseph 54, Griswold 25: Joseph took care of business against hapless Griswold, opening up a 20-point first-quarter lead and coasting to a 54-25 road win Feb. 3 in Helix.
The Eagles raced ahead to a 22-2 lead through one and had the game basically won by halftime when they held a 37-14 margin.
Kane Johnson led the way with 11 points. Jesse Larison added 10 points and James Burney scored seven points.
Feb. 2
Joseph 41, Imbler 38: The Eagles nearly squandered a 13-point fourth quarter lead on Feb. 2 but managed just enough offense in the fourth to eke out a 41-38 road win against Imbler in OOL action.
Joseph led 37-24 after three quarters, but Wyatt Burns and Jake Bingaman hit 3-pointers to help rally Imbler. Blade Suto hit what proved to be an important trey in the fourth to help keep the Panthers at arm’s length.
Joseph led most of the night, up 12-6 after one and holding a double-digit margin at halftime and after three.
Hayden Hite scored 11 points to lead the Eagles, while James Burney and Suto each had seven points.
