ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise boys basketball team had shown ample improvement in the late stages of the season, enough that the Outlaws had something to play for — a potential district tournament berth — in the regular-season finale on Saturday, Feb. 12.
But visiting Weston-McEwen grabbed the lead for good with 45.9 seconds remaining in a back-and-forth thriller and forced three turnovers in the final minute, and the TigerScots survived a Blue Mountain Conference battle, topping the Outlaws, 57-54, to bring an end to Enterprise's season.
Still, even in the loss, head coach Kyle Crawford credited his team's effort to stay in the game.
"Tonight was a heartbreak, but I'm very proud of my team," he said. "They still have the integrity. They worked hard and didn't lose their cool when it got rough out there."
Enterprise grabbed a 52-51 lead on two free throws with 2:50 to play by Jackson Decker, who had another big game for Enterprise and finished with 27 points.
"Jackson's been a rock, for sure," Crawford said.
A free throw by Quannah French with 58.1 seconds to play tied the game, and another by Blane Peal just 12.2 seconds later put the TigerScots in front. A steal and layup by Cameron Reich 10 seconds later pushed the lead to 55-52.
After trading turnovers, Enterprise worked the ball to Decker, who got to the basket for a layup to cut the deficit to one with 19 seconds to play. French hit another free throw at the 9.7-second mark before another Enterprise turnover forced the Outlaws to foul with 1.1 seconds to go.
Kyren Miller split the free throws, which left the door cracked open for Enterprise. A tough full-court inbounds pass found its way to Decker, but his highly difficult 3-point attempt to force overtime fell short.
Enterprise showed an ability to respond to adversity — and a deficit — in its come-from-behind win against Grant Union Feb. 5, and again on Feb. 12 rallied to put itself in position to have a shot at the win. The Outlaws had fallen behind 43-34 early in the fourth when Levie Phillips' runner for Weston-McEwen capped a 10-0 run. The teams traded baskets and the offenses stalled before Enterprise — and namely Decker — caught fire. In less than 30 seconds, Maclane Melville's layup, Decker's 3-pointer and a layup by Spencer Decker cut the nine-point deficit to 45-43, and another 3-pointer by Jackson Decker — his third of the game — put the Outlaws ahead, 46-45, with 4:31 to play, one of 17 lead changes on the night. The teams traded the lead four more times in the next 101 seconds before the final exchange.
"We just started really meshing well as a team (the last few games)," Crawford said. "When my team just relaxes a little, good things start to happen. Last week we came back against (Grant Union), everybody just kind of relaxed in that quarter. You could see the ball moving around, and it was easy. It's like we figured something out."
Enterprise opened up an early 11-6 lead midway through the first, but the TigerScots finished the opening quarter strong, taking a 16-14 lead after one thanks to two late baskets by Miller.
A Roan Flynn layup put Enterprise ahead 18-16 two minutes into the second, and the teams played to a 24-24 tie at the half.
The teams traded the lead seven times in the third quarter alone before Weston-McEwen's run, which started with a French layup with 1:52 to play in the third.
In addition to the big game from Jackson Decker, Spencer Decker finished with 15 points. No other player had more than four points.
The Outlaws finished with a record of 4-18 overall, and 2-10 in the BMC.
Also
Feb. 12
Joseph 57, Griswold 24: The Joseph boys basketball team wrapped up a 2-1 week with a dominant win in its final regular-season home game Saturday, Feb. 12, easily dispatching of Griswold, 57-24, to finish second in the northern half of the Old Oregon League.
The Eagles put the game away with a first-quarter flurry of offense, hitting four 3-pointers and getting eight players into the scoring column in the first eight minutes, which culminated with the game essentially won and Joseph ahead 33-4. The lead reached 34 by halftime and Joseph never broke a sweat in the easy win.
In all, 14 players scored for Joseph, with Hayden Hite scoring all eight of his team-high point total in the opening quarter. Blade Suto added seven points — all in the first — and Drew Beachy also had seven points. Kellen Cranshaw added six points in the win.
Joseph (10-9 overall, 8-3 OOL) faces the winner of a Feb. 15 OOL District Tournament first-round game between Griswold and Imbler on Feb. 17 in Baker City. The contest will be an elimination game for the Eagles.
Feb. 11
Enterprise 59, Pilot Rock 46: Spencer Decker scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the opening quarter, and the Outlaws avenged an earlier heartbreaking loss to Pilot Rock by rolling to a 59-46 road win Friday, Feb. 11, the team's second in a row.
Gideon Gray added 11 points, with six of those coming in the fourth quarter to help the Outlaws put the game away. Enterprise led just 45-40 after three quarters before pulling away. Jackson Decker added eight points.
The Outlaws led 19-13 after one and 32-25 at the break.
Joseph 43, Wallowa 11: The Eagles turned in one of their best defensive performances of the past five seasons as they limited Wallowa to just four field goals in a 43-11 home win Feb. 11 in OOL play.
Joseph, which led 20-2 after one and 33-4 at halftime, held the Cougars to one field-goal in each quarter and didn't allow them past 10 points until a fourth-quarter free throw.
It is the first time the Eagles have held a team to fewer than 20 points since a 64-18 win in Pine Eagle on Jan. 12, 2018.
Twelve different players scored for Joseph, with James Burney and Hayden Hite both netting six points and Blade Suto adding five points.
Wallowa was led by Isaac Barnum, who scored four points.
The Cougars (5-15, 3-7), despite the loss, finished third in the OOL-North and host Pine Eagle on Feb. 15 in a first-round game of the OOL District Tournament. The winner faces Cove in Baker City on Feb. 17.
Feb. 10
Powder Valley 51, Joseph 40: The Eagles stuck with the OOL regular-season champions closer than any team in the league had this season, but came up short in a showdown in North Powder on Feb. 10, falling to the second-ranked Badgers, 51-40.
The Eagles didn't give an inch during a tight first half, one that saw them trail by just one point before the Badgers gained some breathing room and took a 28-21 lead into the half.
Both teams struggled in the third, scoring a combined 11 points and making just three field goals. The Eagles, though, weren't able to gain any ground, and went into the fourth down 34-26. Joseph found its rhythm in the fourth, but wasn't able to complete a comeback.
The game saw both teams struggle mightily at the free-throw line. The Eagles were just 6-for-20, while Powder Valley had many more opportunities but was not much better, going 19-for-38.
Blade Suto connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, while Trace Collier added six points.
