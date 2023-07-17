INDIANAPOLIS — The National Federation of State High School Associations has announced changes to next season’s softball rules.
Beginning next year, softball pitchers “will be allowed to disengage both feet from the playing surface if the pivot foot is not replanted prior to the delivery of the pitch.”
“When examining the survey responses, the NFHS Softball Rules Committee recognized that a majority of the membership were in favor of this change,” said Sandy Searcy, the federations' director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Softball Rules Committee.
“An additional topic the committee discussed was whether a pitcher gains an advantage by having their pivot foot airborne vs. having it remain in contact with the ground. Our rules have traditionally allowed for flexibility to accommodate the differing skill levels of high school athletes. This change allows for exploration of different styles of pitching during student-athletes’ developmental stages.”
Fans may also see coaches on their cellphones during the game as the organization also issued a rule stating electronic information can now be transmitted to the dugout from anywhere outside the live ball area.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, softball uniforms may display only the player’s name, school name or nickname, school mascot and/or school logo.
The national organization also cleared up a discussion on use of the field during play. Dirt is now not considered a foreign substance and does not have to be wiped from the hand prior to contacting the ball for pitchers.
