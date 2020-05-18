The Chieftain and editor Ellen Morris Bishop were awarded first place in sports photography the Society of Professional Journalists Northwest Excellence in Journalism competition.
Bishop's photograph of high school basketball, titled "Carson Littlepage is stripped of the ball" received the top honor in sports action photography in the small newspaper category, which includes newspapers with up to 15 newsroom reporters.
Judges narrowed roughly 1,300 entries down to 250 winners, recognizing reporters, photographers, designers, editors and more throughout the region, which includes Washington and Oregon, as well as Alaska, Idaho and Montana. The contest is administered by volunteer members from SPJ Western Washington and Oregon.
