SALEM — The Oregon School Activities Association, as it does every four years, is reviewing its classifications and districts and considering proposed changes to how they will look in the next four-year block beginning in the fall of 2022.
So far, the only impact the current proposals would have on Wallowa County schools is who they play in league.
The latest proposal the OSAA is seeking feedback on is a six-classification draft. Within it, Enterprise would remain in the 2A Blue Mountain Conference, and both Joseph and Wallowa would stay in the 1A Old Oregon League.
The only real change would be league opponents. Under the newest draft, the BMC would be a six-team conference, with the Outlaws being joined by Heppner, Grant Union, Stanfield, Irrigon and Weston-McEwen.
The OOL would retain all its current schools — Joseph, Wallowa, Griswold, Nixyaawii, Powder Valley, Elgin, Imbler, Pine Eagle and Cove — but would add two schools that would drop from the current BMC, Union and Pilot Rock.
The OSAA has looked at both five- and six-class setups for the next four years, but in its most recent meeting on Oct. 11 narrowed its scope to six classes, which would keep it the same as it currently stands, and has since 2006.
Whether a draft was for five or six classes, it did not have a major impact in Wallowa County.
In the previous four proposals put together by the OSAA, and listed on its website, Enterprise was joined by Grant Union, Weston-McEwen, Heppner and Stanfield, and current school Irrigon. In all four proposals, Pilot Rock, currently in the BMC, would dropped to the OOL.
Union was in flux depending on the proposal with whether it would remain in 2A or drop to 1A alongside Joseph and Wallowa depending on where the OSAA sets the 1A/2A cutoff.
In fact, the range on OSAA’s average daily membership (ADM) — enrollment numbers it uses — varied the size of the new 2A classification to anywhere from 37 to 44 schools, with the latest draft having 38. There currently are 47 schools in 2A.
The OSAA has also changed how it calculates its ADM. Rather than using students in grades 9-12, it is now factoring its enrollment data based on grades 9-11, doing so to adjust for students who graduate early.
But the ADM isn’t a high school’s overall population. It weighs in several factors, perhaps the most significant reducing the ADM by 25% of how many students it has who take free and reduced lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.